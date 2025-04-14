Ecorse facing financial shortfall, considering jobs cuts

ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After talking with people in Ecorse, it seems to be no secret that the city has long struggled with its finances.

"None of us are, like, economic. We don't know where the issues are, what the problems are, but there's definitely some problems and there's been for a little while," Steve Bekri, owner of Riverside Coney Island, told 7 News Detroit.

Homeowner Lillie Washington, who was born and raised in Ecorse, remains unbothered by the city's financial distress.

"Everyone has financial problems, but I haven't been up to city hall in I don't know how long. As long as they don't mess with this, I don't mess with them," she said.

City Administrator and Controller Timothy Sadowski told 7 News Detroit that Ecorse has $1.2 million left to run the city until July 1.

That’s when the next fiscal year begins.

The 2025 budget is just over $21 million. He said the good news is the city expects to receive $5 million from the state revenue fund on May 20. That will help the city to continue to operate by paying its employees and providing city services.

"Between now and May 20th, it doesn't mean the city cannot borrow from other funds that it has for that month," Sadowski said.

He said the city would still have to find a way to pay itself back and that would come at a later date. Sadowski said it all depends on operations and that the city isn't obligated to pay its bill immediately.

Now here's the problem further ahead: Sadowski said the city’s budget concerns extend into the next fiscal year.

The city is in the process of repaying a $2.5 million emergency loan from when the city faced a state takeover in 2009.

To address this financial burden, Sadowski said cutting about 15 city employees, including his job, is among the cost-saving measures being considered.

He said over the years, residents and businesses have moved out and have taken their tax dollars with them.

Here's potentially good news for 2026: the Mill Street property, which is owned by the city, just went on sale for $5 million.

Also, once the city boat launch construction is finished, it will bring in revenue.

"Hopefully, it gets put altogether because it's still a good city," Bekri said.