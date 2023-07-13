Ed Sheeran, festivals celebrating culture and art among events this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Several festivals are taking place in metro Detroit this weekend including the African World Festival, the Czech and Slovak Festival and the Wyandotte Art Fair.

Ed Sheeran is performing two nights in metro Detroit. Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

African World Festival



Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hart Plaza at 1 Hart Plaza in Detroit

The African World Festival is back in Detroit. This year, the festival is celebrating 40 years and is highlighting "the beauty, strength, and spirit of the African Diaspora." There will be stages with entertainment and more than 125 vendors with food, clothing, health projects, art, live demonstrations and more. This year's opening night headliner is Parliament-Funkadelic featuring George Clinton.

Art fairs



Wyandotte Street Art Fair Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Midtown Art Fair Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wyandotte City Hall at 3200 Biddle Avenue; Detroit's Cultural Center area at 111 E. Kirby Street

If you're a fan of the finer things in life, two art festivals are happening — one in Wyandotte and another in Detroit. Wyandotte's art fair features 200 artists, 25 restaurants and several local merchants. In Detroit, there will be more artists, a performance stage and a diverse lineup of musicians.

Blake's Lavender Festival



Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blake's Apple Barn at 17985 Armada Center Road in Armada

The sweet smell of lavender is taking over Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada all weekend. You'll be able to check out handcrafted lavender items, participate in wellness classes and harvest your own lavender.

Czech and Slovak Festival



Saturday 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sokol Cultural Center at 23600 W. Warren Street in Dearborn Heights

Returning to Dearborn Heights is the Czech and Slovak Festival. The festival is celebrating culture with live entertainment, food, souvenirs, imported beers and spirits and a pastry booth.

Detroit Festival of Books



Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shed 5 at Eastern Market at 2810 Russell Street in Detroit

The sixth annual Detroit Festival of Books takes place Sunday at Eastern Market. If you enjoy kicking back with a good book, this event is for you.

Ed Sheeran



Friday 7:30 p.m. and Saturday 6 p.m.

Friday at Royal Oak Music Theatre at 318 W. 4th Street in Royal Oak; Saturday at Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's “+ - = ÷ x TOUR” ("The Mathematics Tour") will be performed at two different metro Detroit locations. On Friday, he'll be at the Royal Oak Music Theatre and on Saturday, he's taking over Ford Field. Tickets can be purchased on Royal Oak Music Theatre's website and Ford Field's website, respectively.

Michigan Jazz Festival

