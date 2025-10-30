Edgar Allan Poe, Patrick Henry & more: Dearborn Inn unveils 5 colonial homes; see details & photos

(WXYZ) — The historic Dearborn Inn in Dearborn has revealed its new Colonial Homes, offering a new way for guests to stay at the property.

According to Dearborn Inn, the five colonial-style homes are replicas of historically significant homes, commemorating figures that were notable in American and literay history.

Those people are: Edgar Allan Poe, Walt Whitman, Barbara Fritchie, Patrick Henry and Oliver Wolcott.

“Henry Ford envisioned these homes as living tributes to American heritage, and it’s an honor to carry that vision forward and create a unique sense of place for today’s modern guests,” said Jim Dobleske, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Ford Land. “The Colonial Homes expand on Dearborn Inn’s unique offerings, spotlighting the storied pasts of luminaries of American and literary history with a fresh purpose.”

This is the latest addition to the property after the hotel reopened in March 2025 following an extensive restoration.

According to officials, the homes were designed in collaboration by the Ford Land Design team, global design firm Saguez & Dash and Detroit-based Kraemer Design Group.

The homes serve as replicas of the real-life residences of each of their namesakes.

You can see information and photos for each of the homes below

Edgar Allan Poe

"His replica home, inspired by Poe’s real-life Fordham, New York City cottage that was once described as having “taste and gentility” despite its humble design, is a 986 square foot two-floor cottage now reimagined as a Colonial King Suite. With one bedroom and a spacious main floor living area and kitchenette, the replica pays homage to Poe’s quiet seclusion and his most renowned work — his globally known poem, The Raven – through artful touches, such as bird figurines and a moody color palette featuring forest greens, onyx, and ochre balanced with unexpected patterns and gold accents. The space is completed with a Writer’s Den housed with a convertible Murphy Bed and adorned with time period-inspired writing utensils, in case guests are inspired to try their own hand at poetry," the Dearborn Inn said.

Walt Whitman

"His replica home is that of his Long Island farmhouse, which was surrounded by fields, open sky, and the hum of rural life, a light-filled residence with 1,759 square feet and four separate guest rooms that honors his pastoral legacy. Airy interiors, natural textures, and abundant greenery echo his love of the outdoors while layered books, botanical artwork, and inviting seating areas, inspire moments of reflection and creativity. The space is completed with a screened-in porch, encouraging guests to enjoy their natural surroundings just as Whitman did. The reproduction is grounded in the simplicity and natural beauty that informed his cornerstone work, offering guests a serene retreat that channels Whitman’s enduring spirit of exploration," the Dearborn Inn said.

Barbara Fritchie

"A replica of her one and a half story home with cozy dormer windows that she shared with her husband in Frederick, Maryland, the residence offers three guest accommodations spanning 1,578 square feet, two of which offer private living spaces. The space embodies her resilience and patriotism through bold design touches such as rich textiles in shades of red and blue – an homage to the Union flag she proudly waved out the second-story window – historical prints, and warm wood accents. Guests are greeted upon entry with a cozy sitting area centered around a fireplace that blends comfort with character, creating a welcoming environment that honors Fritchie’s fearless legacy while offering a sense of home for modern travelers," the Dearborn Inn said.

Patrick Henry

"While his original dwelling in Red Hill, Virginia, tragically burned down in 1920 after remaining in the family for over a century, the home’s legacy lives on through its replica at Dearborn Inn. The grandest of the five colonial residences at 4,285 square feet, the space features six separate guest rooms, including king and queen suites that reflect Henry’s fiery oratory spirit through stately design details. Textures such as velvet and plaids, along with a custom-designed tartan-patterned stair runner, nod to Henry’s Scottish heritage, while animal-inspired decor speaks to his being an avid huntsman. A grand staircase and spacious entryway greet guests upon arrival while deep leather furnishings, framed speeches, and refined colonial-era motifs lend the home an air of gravitas. The result is a space that balances Henry’s revolutionary fervor with timeless hospitality," the Dearborn Inn said.

Oliver Wolcott

"Modeled after his 1754 home in Litchfield, Connecticut, which once held pivotal conversations among the era’s important figures, such as Alexander Hamilton and George Washington, the 2,704 square foot replica home offers four separate keys and celebrates his contributions with design touches rooted in craftsmanship and tradition. Historic-inspired furnishings, archival artwork, and layered Americana details create an atmosphere that honors Wolcott’s legacy of service and civic leadership, while spacious common areas such as a screened-in porch invite guests to gather, just as Wolcott once did with his peers in the pursuit of independence," the Dearborn Inn said.