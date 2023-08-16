Authenticity, honesty top concerns with college application essays written by A.I.

(WXYZ) — Artificial Intelligence or A.I. applications have significantly evolved over the past few months, and their use continues to spread in almost every aspect of our day-to-day activities.

Ravit Chandra, 17, is a senior at Novi High School. These days, he is busy prepping for his college applications.

"I'm aiming for Wayne State University, Michigan State, and U-Mich," said Ravit.

It's a process Ravit says can be overwhelming.

"It's your future that you have to decide on for the next 4 years in a matter of 3 months," he said.

Writing an essay is one of the most complex parts of a college application.

"Your essays are so personal to you that they need to stand out. So, I would say essays are one of, if not the most important thing," said Ravit.

Even after knowing the importance, Ravit refuses to write his essay using A.I. apps like ChatGPT, which allows users to have human-like conversations and much more but with a chatbot.

"I feel like the main thing is dishonesty. Because when you write these essays for college apps, you want to make sure it's about you," he said.

The biggest hurdle Ravit sees for A.I. apps is the inability to tap into an individual's memory and create emotional connections.

"My college essay is about me playing video games, and how that kind of transformed into finding my side hustle, in my free time ... and so how that created an opportunity for me to get more connections with people," he said.

It was time to put teen vs machine to the test. We asked Ravit to read a paragraph from his essay that he had been working on for over a week.

Meanwhile, all I had to do was open ChatGPT, and type, and in less than 5 seconds, it delivered an essay.

"In a world filled with challenges and adversaries, video games have become my ultimate source of empowerment and inspiration," the A.I. generation read in part.

Sarah Zearfoss handles admissions for the law school at the University of Michigan — a place that has limited the use of A.I. apps for this year's applications.

"I am asking people to certify that they have neither used consultants to produce their essays nor robots," she said.

And even though Sarah is accepting applications in good faith, she is well aware that the technology is developing rapidly and will soon have to be accepted as an educational tool.

"We would say, 'use a ChatGPT prompt to answer this question,' and then we would be accessing your ability to use ChatGPT as opposed to assessing your writing," she said.

Now, both Ravit and Sarah say in order to write a compelling college essay, you have to be authentic and highlight your strong qualities.

