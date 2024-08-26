Catching up with Detroit schools Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti as kids go back to school

The start of school is when you hope schools are fully staffed, but with the National Teacher Shortage still an issue, some schools are continuing to post openings.

I talked one-on-one with Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti, and he said the district is basically fully-staffed.

Watch more from our interview with Dr. Vitti below

Last year, the district had more than 3,000 classroom teachers. As of last week, there were only 27 teacher openings and only 21 of them were instructional positions.

One of our viewers had questions about Detroit teacher's salaries, and I posed it directly to him.

"Stacy Eggert asked on our WXYZ Facebook page, 'When will veteran teachers in Detroit make as much as the veteran teachers in the suburbs?'" I asked Vitti.

Watch: Hear more from Vitti below on teacher's salaries

"It's the right question to ask. You know, there's no question that we're narrowing the gap between the salaries of our most veteran teachers and those of the suburbs right now with this new contract. Our most veteran teachers from a reoccurring salary -- not including bonuses -- will make $93,000," he said. "You know, when we started, they were only at, you know, about $60,000. So, we've dramatically increased our most veteran teacher salaries. But they're still not where they are compared to the suburbs.”

Vitti explained that it's all about Michigan property taxes and that wealthier suburban counties surrounding Detroit are able to generate more than the $8,600 per student, so they get to keep that extra revenue in the general fund.

For areas that don't generate the minimum amount, the state has to make up the difference. He said the federal dollars Detroit receives are restrict and cannot be used for teacher salaries.

He has been asking lawmakers at the state and federal level for more flexibility with restricted federal money, and there have been some changes money.

But for right now, he says, Detroit still cannot compete with suburban districts in that way.

The debate over whether or not to ban cell phones in schools is also a hot topic across the nation. We heard from a lot of you after our Sarah Michals reported on the issue earlier this month.

WATCH BELOW: Debate over cell phone use in Michigan schools rages on ahead of new year

Where does Detroit stand on the issue? I asked Vitti.

“The states of Ohio, Indiana, Oklahoma and Florida have already imposed statewide restrictions on the use of smartphones in public schools. Would you be in favor of that?” I asked.

“No. I just think cell phones are a part of our landscape. It's part of the lifestyle. It's also a way for parents to stay connected to their children when they're at school," he said.

“You know, if schools want to create policies about they have to be put away, they got to be in their bag, they can't be out, that all makes sense. But to say they can't bring them, I just think is unrealistic. And then you end up fighting about things that are not about education.”

DPSCD encourages students not to bring cell phones to school, but if students choose to, there are restrictions.

At Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School for example, students have to keep phones off or on silent mode all day – no vibrations or flashing lights.

Phones have to be stored in a non-transparent, zippered compartment – not in a pocket or clothing.

Phones, headphones, earbuds and other personal devices should not be seen or heard during the school day or the phone will be confiscated.