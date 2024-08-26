Detroit Publics Schools releasing students early due to expected high temperatures

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thousands of students across Metro Detroit return to school this week, and some students in Detroit will get out of class early the next few days.

All schools within Detroit Public Schools Community Schools District will release three hours early today and tomorrow (Tuesday, August 27) due to expected high temperatures, the district confirmed in a Facebook post.

According to 7 meteorologists, temperatures in the city will climb with highs in the low 90s today and tomorrow.

"We will monitor the forecast to determine extending the early release to Wednesday and make that decision tomorrow evening," DPSCD said in the post. "Please check your email for a breakdown of each school’s regular start time for students and the 3-hour early dismissal time for the next two days."

DPSCD is expected to have modern HVAC systems and air conditioning in every building in the next five years. They also clarified in the post that Career Tech afternoon classes are cancelled the last few days.

