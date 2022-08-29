Detroit schools Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti: District is expected to be fully-staffed

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We've been reporting on the national teacher shortage this summer, and it's a big concern for most school districts. It comes as kids fill the classrooms this week.

The state school superintendent for Michigan says that the teacher shortage is substantial, but just last week, Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti said the district is on track to be fully staffed. Is that still the case?

”It is. As always, is the case a couple weeks before the first day, unfortunately, even like a couple of days before the first day, we can get some unexpected resignations from teachers that didn't submit their paperwork. But for the most part, yes, we are fully staffed," Vitti said.

Detroit Federation of Teachers Executive Vice President Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins said those resignations could come all week. She said all school districts are looking for teachers.

“Everyone is recruiting. So, some teachers are again, retiring. Teachers are accepting positions in other districts, in other states right now. And so there will be a bit of shakiness, I will say, for the first week of school as we really see what the true numbers will be like," Wilson-Lumpkins said.

When it comes to retirements, she said teachers have to wait until the fall to file for retirement if they are hitting the year of their eligibility for benefits. Otherwise, they lose out, so she said retirement notices will be coming in the next week or so.

Vitti said over the last five years, the district has worked to attract teachers, increasing salaries on average by $15,000 and giving them more support.

"It's curriculum that is now at grade level, investing in our in our facilities, you know, putting deans at schools, academic interventionists. Just to support the teachers so the lift isn't just on them," Vitti said.

Vitti is quick to say the district has more work to do when it comes to salaries for veteran teachers. They're making about $81,000 to $82,000, but said they should be making much more.

However, since most of the teachers fall into the veteran-teacher category, increasing their pay becomes a major challenge for the district's budget.

Another major challenge for years has been improving and replacing schools that are rundown. On that note, COVID-19 funds may be coming to the rescue.

Vitti said the district received about $1.3 billion in different forms of COVID-19 relief, and some of that money was used to hire more teachers.

Last spring, the school board approved allocating $700 million of the $1.3 billion on facilities upgrades. The district will spend that money on a long list of improvements over the next five years.

Projects include a new Cody High School, a new Pershing High School, and a new K-8 school in Southwest Detroit.

Vitti said the district will also be re-activating some buildings for more Pre-K opportunities and investing in new roofs, windows and HVAC systems. He said all schools will have air conditioning in the next five years. Right now, only 20% have A/C