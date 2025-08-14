LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Back-to-school prep has already begun for many, and that could mean a more expensive recipe this year. With new tariffs in effect, retailers like Walmart have already said it could result in higher prices.

It’s why we’re looking at ways to help you not waste your money. Have you considered shopping for those school supplies in bulk?

This year the national retail federation says the average for families for back-to-school shopping is around $860, but there is one budget hack that could actually work out to save you and your family some money.

How buying in bulk can save you on school supplies

“I think it’s crazy. I think prices have went up a lot," said parent Kirby Glover.

When it comes to getting the most for your money this back-to-school season, strategy is everything.

“Think about when you were a kid and y’all played breaks with your pencils or you lost a pencil," Glover said. "As an adult, I can’t keep up with a pen to save my life. Yeah, buy it in bulk.”

Shopping in bulk is exactly what Tenisha Brown, a mother of five, does every year.

“That definitely will save a lot of money," she told me. “I spent a good amount, with the back to school supplies, school clothes, all that."

Puchasing in large quantities also helped her assist other families.

“Its a habit of me just wanting to give back to the community," Brown said.

It's a shopping trend Stephanie Carls, a retail insights expert at Retail Me Not, said is becoming more attractive.

“Whenever you take a look at buying in bulk, this is going to save you money all across the board," Carls said. “Take a look at warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam's Club those are gonna be good for snacks and paper goods. Then you also have more options here with online retailers like Amazon or Boxed.”

Carls said that by bulk shopping, you can lock in deals and save on trips, and to just start with high-use, always-needed items.

“Think pencils, paper, glue stick, lunch snacks," she said.

For example. 60 glue sticks for $30 versus a pack of four for $5. !2 yellow pencils for $2.79 or 96 for $9.96. And that's without stacking savings like seasonal deals or cash back options.

“It’s really just stretching your dollar, and I think that’s one of the most important things that families are really trying to find," Carls said.

You can also save more by teaming up with a group. It all adds up.

“You’re all going in and sharing the cost of these different items, and also those times when you realize I don’t need fifty right away but if I share with a couple friends and family. It’s going to help everybody out.”

