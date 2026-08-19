(WXYZ) — The school year is finally here and we know this is a stressful time for parents. As students pack their backpacks full of new school supplies and books, we have some important reminders for parents.

Watch Keenan Smith's report below

Local orthopedic surgeon speaks on how an overloaded backpack can cause health problems for your child

The backpack may be a school essential, but load it with books, a laptop and water bottles, and it can quickly become a health hazard. Dr. Radomir Dimovski, an c Orthopedic Surgeon at Children's Hospital of Michigan Pediatric, says that an overloaded bag can change how a child stands and walks, and that can cause problems.

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"If it's too heavy, it can actually cause kids to start to hunch forward because they are trying to pull that weight forward to hold it. And if it pulls them backwards, for sure that can cause issues with low back pain, which can sometimes actually manifest as a fracture of their low back," Dr. Dimovski said.

That lower back pain is something orthopedists see in contact athletes doing a lot of back extension. In addition to back pain, carrying a bag that's too heavy can also cause neck and shoulder pain from muscle and joint strain, skin irritation from narrow straps digging into the skin and balance compromise that increase the risk of trips, falls and fractures.

Dimovski says as a general rule of thumb, you should limit the bag's weight to more than 10-15 percent of your child's body weight. But every child is different, so watch for trouble lifting the bag, difficulty walking, kids hunching forward or straps digging into the shoulders, and pack the heaviest items closest to the child's back to improve their balance.

"The closer a load is to your spine, the less force it puts through all of the joints. So it is important to try to keep it closer to you, which is why we recommend having the straps relatively tight," Dr. Dimovski said.

Experts also recommend broad, padded straps and a weekly bookbag clean-out to remove items your child does not need.