Metro Detroit students excited for new school year

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today is the first day of classes for many kids across Metro Detroit. So I asked students and their parents how they feel about heading back to school.

"I'm excited for the new challenges of fourth grade," said 8-year-old Oliver.

"But it's also kind of scary, because it's my first year in middle school," said soon-to-be sixth-grader Andia.

"School starts around by 8 aor 7, so I have to wake up by 6:40 ," said Laila, who's entering fifth grade.

"Is that going to be hard?" I followed up with.

"Yeah," she responded.

"I've been waiting for two months," Oliver said. "Today's the last day."

And that last day means last-minute school shopping.

"We're here for an alarm clock," said Richard Morgan, Oliver's Dad.

So, what's the game plan going in to the school year?

"Do everything good in my math and become the best student," said Aria, Andia's brother who is entering second grade.

"I'm just gonna like try my best. Find my classes and try my best to do good in my all my schoolwork and homework.'"

Parents I talked also offered some advice for their kids ahead of the school year.

"My advice for him is to make sure that you have fun and to try to absorb as much of the things that the teacher has to teach you both about the subjects and in life, in general," Richard said.

"Be nice, do your best and cooperate with the school," said Hoss Zargar, Andia and Aria's Dad.

It's certainly a bittersweet time of year for parents.

"(I'm) Happy and sad, because I miss them? I know they spend time every day together." said Mahin Zargar, Andia and Aria's Mom.

"It's one of the best things about being a parent is watching them become their own person. And he is really turning into a fine little boy," Richard said regarding his son Oliver.

I also asked these students what they are dreading about the school, along with if they're scared of anything.

"I'm not looking forward to failing my test. And I don't know when I fill those, because I will not make that great," Laila said.

"No, I've been in that school, and I have all my friends there," Aria said.

I also asked these kids if they have advice for fellow students.

"Just try your best, push through hard things. And if anything, goes wrong, always ask for help," Andia said.

"Just listen to your teacher, be nice," Laila said. "Don't mean me mean at any book other students or you would get like suspended."