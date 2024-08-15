Metro Detroiters offer advice as kids head Back to School

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the days start to get shorter and the summer starts to wind down many are preparing to go back to school into a new grade with new teachers and maybe even new friends.

I spoke with several people from here in South Lyon, who gave me some great advice to share with you about how you can be successful this upcoming school year, and you can use this advice for the rest of your life.

"You have to treat everybody with respect I mean, 'please and thank you', 'yes ma’am no ma'am', I’m kinda old-school that way open the door for women and children," said Mike. "In my opinion your cell phone down talk to people."

"Reach out to new friends talk to everyone as much as you can and just be involved in present and be involved in every bit of it," said Rachel Smith. "Nice goes a long way be kind to everyone. Because you don’t know what anyone is going through."

"(It's important to learn) how to rely on people around you and not taking the burden on to yourself," Rachel said.

I then met Mike Carano. He owns multiple businesses, including one right on the corner in downtown South Lyon. He was helping wait on tables, but was kind enough to let me ask him a couple of Questions about life and get some valuable advice to share with you.

"Do something that you enjoy I think that is the most important thing that I think you can ever get and do. Don’t just get into a business. Because people think you wanna get into that...do what you enjoy," Mike said. "Make sure that you are a hard worker and again it’s something that you enjoy doing And if you have that drive, and you are willing to work hard, you can be ultra-successful."



