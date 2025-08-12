REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grocery prices have increased more than 5% this year, and new tariffs could push those costs even higher as parents prepare for back-to-school season, according to ConsumerAffairs.

Mom shares budget-friendly school lunch tips as grocery prices rise

One Redford mother has found creative ways to stretch her dollar while making nutritious lunches for her children.

Shaunee Brannan juggles being a mom of two with working full time and running her own online clothing store.

"So, I'm sewing and packing and shipping and responding to customer emails," Brannan said.

WXYZ

When school is in session, she's also packing lunch for her daughters, focusing on balanced nutrition.

"I really try to make sure that whatever it is, it's filling enough for them to tide them over until they get home," Brannan said.

Her lunch preparation includes healthy meals with salad, chicken, leftovers and cut-up vegetables.

WXYZ

"I try to have dairy represented, protein represented and fiber represented in all their lunches," Brannan said. "I don't like getting them a lot of processed foods. It's kind of an incentive to throw a fruit snack in there, a cereal bar because, you know, they're still kids."

With rising costs affecting families nationwide, Brannan has adapted her shopping strategy.

"With everything going up, it's forced me to say let me switch the way I operate. You know, I'm going to buy my meat from here and produce here," Brannan said.

WXYZ

She typically shops at Kroger and Aldi for their prices, and her Kroger purchases help her earn fuel points to save on gas. During a shopping trip to Meijer, Brannan demonstrated one of her money-saving techniques.

"I usually get the whole (fruit) and cut them up," Brannan said. "But then I can make them fruit bowls instead of buying it already pre-cut, which is convenient but more expensive."

Brannan also recommends buying items on sale rather than name-brand products.

"I think the whole budgeting aspect is kind of thinking bigger picture, but just doing a little bit more work where instead of buying a Lunchable… go buy the crackers, go buy the lunch meat, go buy the cheese, pack it up and put it in a baggie... because you're just spending more for the convenience," Brannan said.

WXYZ

Her focus extends beyond lunch to ensure her children start the day with proper nutrition.

"Even if they say 'I'm not that hungry,' I make them. I'll make them have a yogurt, a banana… boiled eggs, things like that that I know they're getting their protein at the top of the morning," Brannan said.

This approach helps keep her kids fueled and focused in school. As Brannan maintains her budget-conscious approach, she's noticing her healthy lunch preparations are creating positive eating habits in her children.

Her daughter, Cadence Brannan, has embraced these healthy options.

WXYZ

"I actually really like broccoli and salad, so I eat those most of the time," Cadence said. "I think it's important to have a healthy lunch because if you're eating junk food every single day, there's no way that's healthy for your body."

