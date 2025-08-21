(WXYZ) — As students return to class this fall, a new study shows Americans are reading for enjoyment far less than they used to. Researchers say the drop is dramatic, and it could have long-term consequences for learning and health.

Watch the video report below

New study says Americans are reading for enjoyment far less than they used to

The study comes from the EpiArts Lab at the University of Florida and University College London. It tracked reading habits over the last two decades.

I spoke to one of the study's authors, who said the numbers are sobering.

WXYZ

"We found that reading for pleasure among Americans has decreased even more significantly than we expected," said Dr. Jill Sonke, the lab's co-director. "So there is a decrease in reading that equates to a reduction of 40% in 20 years, in the past 20 years."

That decline is showing up all across ages, incomes and backgrounds, but especially among men, people who identify as Black, those living outside big cities and families with lower education levels.

Experts point to digital culture and screen time as likely factors, with leisure time overall shrinking in recent years.

One of the most concerning findings? How few parents are reading with young children.

"Only 2 percent are reading to children," Dr. Sonke said. "So for me, one of the most concerning elements of our findings is that parents and grandparents are just reading less with children. And the implications of that, I think are really significant."

Researching say reading offers much more than knowledge. It helps build imagination, creativity, relaxation — even social connection when people share books with family and friends.

Dr. Sonke said even short sessions — a bedtime story, a chapter on a lunch break, or listening to an audiobook — can make a difference. The hope is that more families will make reading part of everyday life again.