Tips to help students with learning disabilities prepare for a new school year

(WXYZ) — With just a few weeks before the first day of school, parents are getting their kids ready for a year of new opportunities.

However, the start of the school year can be particularly challenging for students with learning differences.

According to the National Center for Learning Disabilities, one in five children are affected by learning and attention issues like ADHD and dyslexia. Only a small number actually get the help they need.

"ADHD/ADD has gotten a really bad wrap. There's a lot of stigma around that diagnosis, but there are things that are super helpful like the ability to hyper-focus at times," Dr. Asha Shajahan from Corewell Health said.

According to Shajahan, the best way to get them ready for the new school year starts at home with preparation.

"As a parent, prepare your child in positive ways getting them excited for school is one way to alleviate some of that anxiety," Shajahan said.

Other tips that parents can use are reaching out to the teacher to communicate, requesting extra test-taking time in the classroom or in a quiet setting, having a structured environment and requesting an IEP plan or a 504 Plan for your child.

An IEP is an individualized education plan which is a written document for students and provides special instructions for students in grades K-12. A 504 plan can serve a student from kindergarten through college.

Seth Norrholm is a father of triplets who are heading into their freshman year of high school.

"There are differences in learning. My one son is good at learning material by reading, while my other son is more visual and gets more in the classroom," he said.

Mae Kunth is a senior at Grosse Pointe South High School. We caught up with her at a local coffee shop while she was writing one of her college essays. She said structure helps when dealing with a busy schedule in and out of school.

"I always have a to-do list and checking it off feels like such an accomplishment," she said. "Also, just reaching out to your teachers and asking for extra time if you need it, most of them are flexible and others can adjust the assignment to fit your needs."