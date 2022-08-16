What place do cell phones have in the classroom?

(WXYZ) — When it comes to cell phones, the latest technology is being used more and more in the classroom. Now, we’re looking closer at how school districts are approaching the topic and what’s being encouraged as the start of the school year approaches.

As students prepare to head back to school across metro Detroit, many have already picked up the latest cell phones. Dearborn Crestwood High School student Mohammed Ali, is among those who own an iPhone 13.

“It’s important for calling, texting & social media,” says Ali.

His brother Fedal, a middle school student adds, “If you forgot your laptop you can use it, and, in an emergency, you can call your parents.”

Another student, Jonathan Jackson is an 11th grader at Osborn High in Detroit with an iPhone. He tells us group projects are a good place for cell phones to enhance learning.

“Useful for work like reports, or essay prompts,” says Jackson.

We reached out to Dr. Jon Dean, the superintendent of Grosse Pointe Schools for his input on the role of phones in school.

In reference to any potential emergencies, Dean tells us “We’re very comfortable with our kids communicating with their parents.”

While his district discourages elementary school students from bringing phones, middle and high school students can use them at the discretion of their teacher.

“You can do different things with it like polling on a phone, or for something like screen sharing,” says Dean.

In Novi much thought is also given to teaching students about using technology responsibly.

“We have a 5-6 building & elementary & 7-8 building, where we do not allow cell phones during the school day. Kids can put them in their locker. 9-12 we encourage them to use teacher discretion. Really digital citizenship is about helping kids learn how to consume it effectively,” says Superintendent Benjamin Mainka.

From Grosse Pointe to Detroit, to Dearborn and Novi, students say they recognize while phones can be helpful, they must also not interfere with learning.