CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Chippewa Valley Schools is asking voters to approve its first bond proposal in eight years, a $288 million plan that would fund improvements to aging schools, security and career and technical education facilities.

The proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot, is the largest bond proposal in the district's history.

7 News Detroit reporter Evan Sery has more on the proposal in the video below:

Chippewa Valley Schools asks voters to approve $288 million bond proposal

District officials say the proposal would not increase the current millage rate. However, some parents are raising concerns about the district taking on additional long-term debt.

One area that could see improvements is the automotive technology program at Chippewa Valley High School. Students currently receive hands-on training inside an auto shop that was built in 1978.

Superintendent Dr. Adam Blanchard said the district wants its career and technical education facilities to better prepare students for the workforce.

"We want to make sure that our students not only have the spaces that reflect the real-world environment, but also have the tools necessary to compete in those high-demand skill areas," Blanchard said.

According to the district, more than $100 million of the proposed bond would go toward facility infrastructure and improvements.

Nearly $23 million would be allocated to safety and security improvements, including the creation of a central command center.

Blanchard said the command center would "allow a coordinated effort in the event of an emergency."

The plan also calls for more than $90 million to modernize four elementary schools.

Parents weigh benefits against long-term debt

Some parents said the proposed investments in schools are worth the cost.

"You have to invest in the children," said Christina Naden, who supports the proposal. "They're literally the ones guiding the future for everybody."

Shianne Dutt, another supporter, said infrastructure improvements are particularly important to her.

"The infrastructure is huge to me," Dutt said. "I know these schools are fairly new, but when you walk through them, there's a lot of things that need upgraded (sic)."

Other voters are concerned about the proposal's long-term financial impact.

Kari Sparks, whose three children have graduated from Chippewa Valley Schools, opposes the proposal. Sparks said she is concerned about future generations being responsible for paying off the debt.

"I worry about the extra money that's going to be pushed down to our children and our children's children," Sparks said.

According to information provided in the broadcast report, the district already has more than $300 million in outstanding bond debt.

Sparks said she would rather see the district focus on academics than some of the proposed infrastructure improvements.

"I do not believe that we need aesthetic things for our kids," Sparks said. "We need things to help them learn."

District says millage rate would not increase

Blanchard acknowledged the concerns surrounding the size of the $288 million proposal but said it would not increase the district's current millage rate.

"We know our community supports our school district, and we know strong schools equal a strong community," Blanchard said. "This is a no-millage-rate increase. It does extend the debt out 25 years, but the millage does go down after 14 years."

For supporters such as Naden, the potential improvements outweigh concerns about extending the district's debt.

"We're paying taxes either way," Naden said. "As long as I'm not paying more and it's still going to benefit the students, what's the harm?"

Voters will decide the bond proposal on Nov. 3.

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