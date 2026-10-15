DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — An initiative known as Operation: Rack and Roll is expanding transportation options for Detroit students by bringing bike racks to schools near the Joe Louis Greenway.

The program, led by Major Taylor Michigan Cycling Advocacy, unveiled its first bike racks Thursday at Noble Elementary-Middle School on Detroit's west side. Leaders behind the effort say the racks could help remove transportation barriers for students and address chronic absenteeism.

"There are numerous schools along the greenway and there's a transportation crisis in Detroit," said Marco Speeks, founder of Major Taylor Michigan Cycling Advocacy.

7 News Detroit reporter Demetrios Sanders has the story in the video below:

Operation: Rack and Roll brings new bike racks to Detroit schools near Joe Louis Greenway

Speeks said the Joe Louis Greenway is an important resource for Detroit neighborhoods and students who bike to school.

"It goes through your neighborhood. That's a super highway for the bicycle," Speeks said.

But for students using the greenway as a route to and from school, Speeks said there has been a gap: Having a safe place to leave their bicycles once they arrive.

"If you have a bike and you can ride on the greenway, what happens when you get to the school and there's no place to park the bike? No place safe at least," Speeks said.

Thursday at Noble Elementary-Middle School, a ribbon-cutting was held for 15 custom bike racks. The racks create 30 new parking spaces for students who ride their bicycles to school.

"I do see kids riding their bikes and now I have a place to put them instead of just sitting out in the open," Principal William Jackson said.

The goal is to eventually install bike racks at every school close to the Joe Louis Greenway.

Detroit Public Schools Community District Deputy Superintendent Alycia Meriweather said the effort gives the district another tool to address chronic absenteeism.

"Obviously it's not the only strategy, we're trying everything but bicycles is something we're really looking into," Meriweather said.

Demetrios Sanders

For student Rhoyale Wilkins, biking to school provides another benefit.

"Because I can experience things that's (sic) outside," Wilkins said.

Wilkins said he is also thankful to now have a place to properly store his bicycle at school.

"It will help me out to not lose my bike, like having it in different places," Wilkins said.

Barton School is slated to receive the next bike rack in 2027.

Major Taylor Michigan Cycling Advocacy also has programs available for children who want a bike but do not have one.

"And the dividends of riding a bike are priceless," Speeks said.