Educators in Dearborn Heights push to oust superintendent

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A special board meeting in Dearborn Heights School District #7 ended in disappointment for dozens of local educators.

They want the superintendent out for good. Currently, he's been put on paid leave pending an investigation.

This followed the suspension of Annapolis High School's principal, who has since been reinstated.

Superintendent Tyrone Weeks has been in hot water with the Michigan Educations Association for months.

When Weeks suspended Principal Aaron Mollett — allegedly without explanation — parents and teachers were upset. They even held a protest before the May 17 school board meeting.

"I do not believe in the history of the district at all that there has ever been a vote of confidence in the superintendent," Amanda Moran, a teacher with the district, said.

Moran made that comment with confidence as she has 22 years of experience under her belt.

She and other educators were hopeful Tuesday night's special meeting would yield solutions.

"We were wondering if there was going to be something about the interim coming through or any movement on any of outstanding issues that we have," Moran said.

Those issues were laid out in a memo sent out by the Michigan Education Association.

They took a vote of confidence in Weeks' ability to run the district.

One hundred eighty-eight eligible school employees from four different education associations voted. Majority, 99.5%, of staff expressed they have no confidence in his leadership.

"There was a total of one employee who voted they have confidence in our superintendent," Moran said.

Board members were in a closed session for nearly three hours regarding a legal matter. They want answers about Weeks, who is now on paid administrative leave.

District educators are hopeful the school board will be reaching out to them after the fact.

The Michigan Education Association also accused Weeks of unfair labor practices, Title IX violations and refusal to turn over public documents.

7 Action News reached out to the district for comment but did not hear back.