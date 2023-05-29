Effort underway in Lansing to bring film incentives back to Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lights! Camera! Action! could soon be coming back to Michigan if lawmakers supporting incentives for the film industry are successful again.

New bills in the works aim to generate a boost to our economy by attracting filmmakers who left years ago.

A decade ago, many were thrilled to see cameras here and movies made in Michigan. Now years later there is growing talk of making movies in Michigan yet again, and incentives it would take to achieve that.

We asked Albert Chatman, whose wife is an actress, “What does bringing the movie industry here do to benefit Michigan?”

“The overall tourism and it boosts business here. There were a lot of businesses that started because of it,” he says.

“It would help a lot if they did bring it back and it should come back,” says a Detroiter named Kiara.

Metro Detroiters have a lot to say about the chance to again see an entire industry return to the great lakes state and bring more dollars along as well.

Chatman, whose wife has worked in Hollywood, says he supports the idea introduced by State Senator Dayna Polehanki.

“The Michigan Multi-Media Jobs Act, to come to Michigan to shoot film, TV, commercials, industrials. We’re expanding,” is how Polehanki, a Democrat from Livonia, describes her legislation.

The senator says, unlike prior incentives which former Governor Rick Snyder did away with, what’s now being proposed is a better fit that comes with accountability.

“The old program cut checks to Hollywood producers, but this program does not. It offers a tax rebate only if a production company provides receipts, they use Michigan vendors and personnel,” she says.

“Many states have tried this and it folded up. The film industry as rich as it is, will go to the cheapest dollar,” says State Senator Joe Bellino (R) from Monroe, who is not sold on the idea.

He says his concerns are rooted in the film industry not being here long-term and not truly giving back to our state’s economy.

“Yeah. Did we have a couple big movies filmed in Michigan? Yes, we did. But it was a total failure,” he says.

“I don’t really see a downside to it,” says Chatman.

“Yes. They give incentives for a lot of other things,” says Kiara.

At this stage, discussion is underway in the State Senate, then it would go to the House before a potential decision by the Governor.