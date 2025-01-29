EGYM, a new AI-powered digital workout, comes to YMCA in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — There's a new way to work out in metro Detroit: it's called an EGYM and is the first in Michigan.

It promises smart fitness for beginners and gym veterans by turning it into a game.

Christiana walks us through the eGym system at the YMCA

At the YMCA in Royal Oak, Alycia Clark, who’s been an athlete her whole life, is finally getting a workout she’s not used to.

“Today, I am muscle building,” Clark said. “They want me to go up higher — I’m scared,” Clark said. “It really records my data and that helps a lot.”

The AI-powered digital workout creates a personalized experience and a game.

Whether you’re an athlete or just trying to work out safely, the machine adjusts.

“This is good for my knees,” user Janet Jones said. “When they first brought it here, I came in here the first day and went through the training and everything 'cause I was excited.”

Fitness instructor Erica Wells says it’s challenging and helps with form.

“I always want to push myself a little harder and I always want to beat my last score,” Wells said. “I prefer to do this than any of the other machines because it’s fun.”

One of the games is like Pac-Man.

“The more dots you collect, the more points you get,” Wells explained.

There’s even a leaderboard for people to compete with other gym members at the YMCA.



“Some things, it’s kinda like here you go, here’s those workouts, have a good time. EGYM actually checks back into you constantly — it’s like a little mini like AI,” said Associate Executive Director Makaya Adams. “It remembers where I like my seat and my handles to come, it knows my range of motion and it actually programs my workouts for me.”

Adams says we could be seeing a lot more of these or this kind of workout.

“Not having to think about changing the weight and changing the seat setting and how many reps am I supposed to be doing,” Adams said. “That’s kind of where technology with fitness is going.”

Adams says they are already seeing progress with their members. Many of them have been sticking to their smart workout for the long run.

“This kinda keeps you on point,” Jones said.

