DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the midterm elections approach, the weight of the season is turning into real stress for many people.

Political tension, non-stop headlines, ads and uncertainty can take a toll, but mental health experts say understanding why and knowing what tools to use can help combat it.

Watch Christiana Ford's report in the video player below:

Election stress is real: A Wayne State psychiatrist shares how to protect your mental health

According to the American Psychological Association, 69% of adults in the U.S. reported the 2024 presidential election was a significant source of stress.

For many voters like Christy Warren of Flat Rock, keeping your sanity through it all has been a challenge.

"You cannot escape it. It's exhausting. It's everyday. It's multiple times a day," Warren said.

From the texts, to the calls, and the ads everywhere, election season can be relentless.

"This particular time has been more aggressive than any I've experienced and that to me creates some anxiety. It's just it feels hateful almost," Warren said.

Dr. Arash Javanbakht, professor of psychiatry at Wayne State University and author of the book "Afraid: Understanding the Purpose of Fear and Harnessing the Power of Anxiety," says fear is a powerful tool and there's a reason political messaging leans on it.

"Fear works because fear is one of the most fundamental emotions in us with the job of protecting us. If you perceive danger, if you perceive threat, that becomes the highest priority," Javanbakht said.

Javanbakht says what voters have to do in order to manage their mental health is take back control.

"If I'm sick because of the poisonous food I've been eating, the first step is to stop eating that food. So, as I said, it's hard, but I would say try to avoid as much as possible," Javanbakht said.

On top of reducing exposure, he offers three tips.

The first is to turn negative emotions into positive action.

"Do something, whether it's going political activism, picking up the phone, or charitable work that helps people that I think are negatively affected by these policies," Javanbakht said.

The second is to maintain normal routines.

"Do your exercise, family activities, the movie you watch together, the dinner you have together. We need these normal activities that anchor us in the reality of life and keep us healthy," Javanbakht said.

The third is to reconnect with others.

"We've got to open up to each other and see each other's humanity beyond the politics," Javanbakht said.

You may not be able to control the outcome of the election, but you can control how you care for yourself.

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