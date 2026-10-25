WESTLAND, Mich. — From eerie corridors and screams to elaborate special effects, Eloise Asylum is pulling out all the stops as Halloween approaches.

The Westland attraction offers visitors more than the typical haunted house experience. Guests are walking through a building with a history dating back to the 1800s, when the property was part of what became a psychiatric hospital complex.

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Eloise Asylum brings scares, history together for sixth season in Westland

“It’s one of a kind,” General Manager Shirley Ann said. “You are in an actual asylum. You’re walking through half sets, half asylum.”

For Ann, putting on the show is about more than delivering a good scare.

“I’m very passionate about the art of the show,” she said. “I love the creativity. It’s like a big theatrical place.”

The attraction takes visitors through two floors filled with scares, surprises and special effects while incorporating elements inspired by the building’s past.

Operations Manager Mike Smith describes the experience as “a haunted house in a haunted house,” pointing to the property’s history and reputation for paranormal activity.

Smith also said the building has connections to early medical procedures and technology.

“One of the first X-rays took place here,” Smith said. “We’re also one of the founders of the lobotomy, shock therapy was invented here. It’s a very interesting, very historical place.”

And not everyone makes it all the way through.

When asked whether staff have to help visitors leave before they finish the attraction, Smith said it happens often.

“We do have to take a lot of people out early, yes!” he said.

Beyond the haunted house, Smith said visitors can also check out escape rooms and building tours.

Eloise is also adding a new event to its Halloween lineup this year. Smith said a rock concert featuring Mars Radio and Mob Opera is planned for Oct. 30.

“We’re expecting a really big turnout for that night,” Smith said.

Those brave enough to take on the haunted attraction can purchase tickets online or at the door. The attraction is on open on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays through Nov. 1.