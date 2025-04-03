Two hospitalized in early morning house explosion in Southgate

Two people have been hospitalized after an early morning house explosion in Southgate.

VIDEO: Southgate police provides update after two hospitalized in house explosion

VIDEO OF THE AFTERMATH OF THE EXPLOSION

VIDEO: Debris spread all over street after house explosion in Southgate

The explosion happened at a home on Edison Street around 5:45 a.m. We're told there were only two people in the home at the time: a 37-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Moscynski said that both people are being treated for burns, with the woman fracturing her leg after being trapped under the rubble after the blast.

Emergency personnel rescued the woman from the home, while the man was blown out of the house. The couch in the front room of the home was also blown into a neighboring window.

"This is monumental," Moscynski said. "(First responders) went to work and pulled people into safety and ultimately did their job."

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, with fire crews asking residents to stay clear of the area as they clean up the rubble.

"When I woke up, I heard the boom," Ricardo, a neighbor of the home. "I panicked because I do care for that lady...it's my neighbor, I do care for them."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH THE NEIGHBOR

Neighbor speaks after house explosion in Southgate

Fire crews from Southgate, Wyandotte, Lincoln Park and Trenton all responded to the scene.