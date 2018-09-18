Emmy Award winner Darren Criss says 'Go Blue' during thank-you speech

Fair
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Darren Criss accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie award for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - Darren Criss won the 2018 Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for his role in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," on Monday night.
Criss, 31, went to the University of Michigan and gave a shoutout to the university during his thank-you speech.
"Oh my god, you guys are witnessing the most extraordinary moment of my life thus far," Criss said starting his speech.
"Congratulations to all of you, thank you to the Television Academy, and, Go Blue," Criss said as he finished his speech.
SMTD alumnus @DarrenCriss ’s acceptance speech from the @TelevisionAcad where he won the #Emmy for “Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie” for @ACSFXBR: The Assassination of Gianni Versace!#umicharts #umicharts #goblue @umicharts @michiganalumni @UMich pic.twitter.com/DCiF3y3vlv— U-M School of Music, Theatre & Dance (@umichsmtd) September 18, 2018
