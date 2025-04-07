Employee dies at Dundee Stellantis plant in workplace accident

DUNDEE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A worker died at the FCA Dundee Stellantis plant in a workplace accident this morning, the company confirmed.

We're told by police that the worker, who was pinned down by machinery, was a 63-year-old Detroit man.

No word on exactly how this accident happened, with investigators waiting to hear from the Washtenaw medical examiner's office.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of a Dundee Engine Plant employee who was involved in a fatal workplace accident this morning," Stellantis said in a statement. "The Company is currently working with local authorities to investigate the incident. Out of respect for the family, we are not confirming the identity of the employee at this time. Counseling services will be available for Dundee Engine Plant employees."

This comes on the first day of layoffs for Stellantis, with Michigan workers at the Sterling Heights and Warren plants being among the 900 workers temporarily without a job. Those laid-off workers are set to return in a few weeks, with operations set to begin again on April 21.