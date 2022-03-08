Equipment stolen from Waterford baseball league, $500 reward offered

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A baseball league for kids in Waterford was targeted by thieves who stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment needed for the upcoming season.

The Waterford Coaches Association says much of that equipment was new and now, they have to figure out how to replace it.

The association has been around for nearly 50 years and lists famous local athletes such as Dylan Larkin and Kirk Gibson as former players.

On Saturday when the equipment director visited their shed, he noticed bags full of equipment had been stolen.

“Came back here, discovered lock was cut,” WCA equipment director Chris Clayvon said. "The chain that was on the lock was a pretty big chain and someone had some serious bolt cutters and decided to cut it.”

The cost to replace all that was stolen is estimated to be roughly $9,400, which is quite a bit of money for the volunteer-run nonprofit.

"Anywhere from 8 to 10 thousand dollars worth of stuff,” WCA Vice President Craig Sheridan said. “Losing the equipment and having to replace it is very tough for our league.”

Sheridan says some of the stolen gear was brand new. The coaches bags that provide each team with things like catcher's equipment and helmets were gone.

"What would it mean if you couldn't replace this stuff?" 7 Action News reporter Brett Kast asked.

"We don’t have a season,” Sheridan responded.

Both Clayvon and Sheridan have sons who play in the league. They're hopeful they can replace their gear before the season. The association is offering up a $500 dollar reward for information.

“I hope the community's eyes and ears are out there," Clayvon said. "Give us some information to help us out.”

“I hope they (thieves) feel really bad about what they did," Sheridan said. "It’s not hurting us, it’s hurting the little kids out there playing everyday, trying to find something to do with their summer."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 248-674-0351.