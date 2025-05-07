Escaped peacock 'Bob' becomes local celebrity in Milford after leaving farm

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A peacock that escaped from a Milford farm has become a local sensation, appearing in backyards and farms across the area.

Debbie Foster, owner of D&D Farms, has owned peacocks for 16 years and currently has about 35 peacocks and peahens on her property.

Last month, Foster took one of her peacocks out of its pen to treat a sinus problem when the unexpected happened.

"He jumped up and hit me in the face so when he did that, I jumped back and he went off into the woods," Foster said.

In the three weeks since the escape, dozens of people across Milford have spotted the peacock, sharing photos and videos on Facebook. The community even gave him a nickname.

"There was a guy on Facebook who kept calling him Bob, so my husband goes 'that sounds like a good name. His name is Bob,'" Foster said. "So that's how he got his name."

Foster has received about 50 calls about Bob, who has mostly been visiting farms or finding bird feeders in residential areas. One of those visits was to Diana Ellis' backyard, approximately 5 miles from D&D Farms.

"I look up, here it is, giant peacock right on the railing," Ellis said.

Ellis' encounter with Bob happened just over a week ago when her cat alerted her to the unusual visitor. She quickly snapped photos of the peacock on her back porch.

"It's definitely the most interesting thing that's happened around here in a while," Ellis said.

Diana Ellis

While Foster appreciates the community's excitement about Bob's adventures, she's hoping to bring him home soon.

"He's greeted all these people. A lot of people haven't seen peacocks before. Guess what? It's their first encounter and they've loved it," Foster said. "It's kind of cool that everybody gets to see him, but we're ready for him to come home."

Diana Ellis

If you spot Bob the peacock, Foster asks that you do not try to catch him yourself. Instead, call her at 248-249-3657.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.