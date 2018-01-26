ESPN investigation finds 'denial, inaction and information suppression' about sex abuse at MSU

(WXYZ) - ESPN is reporting an investigation conducted by the staff of their Outside the Lines program has found "a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression of" "sexual assault, violence, and gender discrimination" "allegations by officials ranging from campus police to the Spartan athletic department."

The program reports that the "actions go well beyond the highly publicized case of former MSU athletic physician Larry Nassar."

Nassar was sentenced this week to decades in prison after a sentencing hearing, during which dozens of women spoke, giving victim impact statements about how Nassar assaulted them. Many of them also spoke about how they felt the school did not do all they could to have protected them from Nassar.

Outside the Lines also reports that both the football program and the basketball program have incidents.These include alleged sexual assaults by members of the football program, which 7 Action News has reported on.

Outside the Lines is also reporting that they've uncovered "never-before-publicized reports of sexual or violent incidents involving members of Izzo's storied basketball program" that includes "one report made against a former undergraduate student-assistant coach who was allowed to continue coaching after he had been criminally charged for punching a female MSU student in the face at a bar in 2010. ESPN is also reporting that same assistant coach was later accused of sexually assaulting another female student.