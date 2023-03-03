Event to benefit MSP trooper hit by car on duty in December

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fundraiser is being held Friday night in Dearborn, raising money to help Michigan State Police trooper Anna Humes, who was injured on duty back in December.

Humes was responding to a scene near I-75 and I-94 when she was hit by a driver who lost control of his vehicle. Now recovering from her injuries, Humes is facing a lengthy period of physical rehabilitation.

In an effort to help her and her family through this difficult time, the community is gathering to support law enforcement at the dinner and fundraiser. The dinner is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Byblos Banquet Hall in Dearborn. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for on-duty first responders.

WXYZ

“This is an incredibly important event that allows for people to show their support and help one of our troopers from the Metro South Post continue her recovery,” Sgt. Micah Keller said.

WXYZ

Food is being donated entirely by Joe Bazzi of Byblos Banquets. Anyone who may not be able to attend can also make a donation to help Anna by visiting Thin Blue Line of Michigan's website.

