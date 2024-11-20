'Everybody’s excited.' After nearly 2 years, Merriman Road bridge construction is nearing an end

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Merriman Road at the border of Westland and Garden City has been closed for nearly two years due to construction.

It is expected to open soon, and that is making people who live and work in the area very happy.

“I’m very excited, everybody’s excited, customers, my employees,” said Jeff Kassab, manager of Handy Mart.

Jeff Kassab runs the Handy Mart convenience store on Merriman Road.

I spoke to him back in August and he told me that businesses had been slow due to the construction.

Fast forward to now and he says things haven’t gotten better.

“We had to layoff three people, we’re down about $400,000 for the last 19 months, 20 months, a lot of money,” said Kassab.“When there’s no traffic, there’s no customers coming in.”

The construction project, which included two bridge replacements, started in January of 2023 and was supposed to be done by fall of 2023.

The project got delayed when road crews found a sewer and remnants of an old wastewater treatment plant in the ground.

When I asked Wayne County officials about an exact date of when the road will be open, I got this statement saying:

The Merriman Road Bridge is nearly complete. Road paving is completed, and we are now focused on final safety measures. Due to the unfavorable weather this week, these measures have been delayed until conditions improve. We appreciate the community's patience and expect the bridge to open soon. An official opening date will be provided as soon as it's confirmed. Wayne County Department of Public Services

“You don’t realize how dependent you are on that bridge until it’s gone, and now we’re so happy to hear it’s finally, hopefully, hopefully coming back,” said Kelly Bailey of Garden City.

Bailey says the long-standing construction has impacted her daily commute.

“I haven’t been able to access Merriman coming home, going to work, going anywhere,” she said.

Bailey said it’s a good thing the road will be opening soon, because the Wayne County Light Fest, which takes place close to the construction site, starts on Thursday and goes until December 24.

“The Light Fest will be amazing this year, least we’ll be able to access it, better for all of us,” said Bailey.

Until the road is open, if you plan on attending Light Fest, the only way of accessing it will be north of Merriman bridge.