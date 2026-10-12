‘Everything is under construction all the time’: Westbound I-696 lanes and exits open

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Another phase of the Restore the Reuther project is complete.

Over the weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation crews closed both east and westbound sides of I-696 between I-75 in Hazel Park and M-10, the Lodge Freeway, in Southfield.

The closure gave crews time to move westbound traffic from the eastbound side of the freeway back onto the newly reconstructed westbound lanes.

MDOT says this is the second to last step for the I-696 project. Eastbound is set to reopen later this year.

Watch Sara Molina's video report below:

‘Everything is under construction’: Westbound I-696 lanes, exits open

Drivers said they are ready for it to be done.

“It just feels like literally everything is under construction all the time. But it definitely influences gas prices. Like personally, having to pay more gas because of how much I have to take detours,” driver Kate Moore said.

For more than a year, the eastbound lanes of I-696 between I-75 and the Lodge have been closed as part of the project.

“696 in particular, I actually I don't take it too often, but when I did and there was construction, it would suck because it'd be down to like one lane sometimes. You know, traffic all the way down the freaking highway,” driver Jaden Bunton said.

Exit ramps from I-75 to M-10 have opened with westbound I-696, except for the off ramp exit to Woodward Avenue.

That will remain closed until Saturday, Oct. 17, while crews continue resurfacing work on the service drive at westbound 10 Mile Road.