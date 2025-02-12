Everything you need to know about the winter storm expected to hit metro Detroit

QUICK LINKS:



As a winter storm takes aim at metro Detroit, communities are bracing for heavy snow that’s expected to start this afternoon. We'll have full coverage throughout the storm below.

Weather Warnings & Alerts

A winter storm warning is in effect for Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair and Macomb counties until Thursday at 7 a.m. while advisories are in effect for the rest of southeastern lower Michigan.

Mike Taylor Extended Winter Storm Warning criteria

Mike Taylor Storm Forecast

7 First Alert meteorologists expect the heaviest snow to be from 3 p.m. through 9 p.m. with snow, sleet and freezing rain expected.

Another snowstorm is expected to hit metro Detroit this Saturday.

VIDEO: Check out the most recent forecast below:

The latest on the winter storm set to hit metro Detroit on Wednesday

Will schools close?

As the snow moves in, school districts across metro Detroit will have to decide whether to cancel classes. In just a few hours, many school leaders will start making those decisions as the snow storm moves in.

In Farmington, the superintendent tells us she and other superintendents in Oakland County plan to meet this morning to develop a game plan.

Related Video: School closures possible as snowstorm moves in Wednesday afternoon

School closures expected as snow storm moves in Wednesday afternoon

“Oakland County has a process where the Oakland County Superintendents come together whenever there’s a weather," Farmington Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Coffin said. "And, we work with a meteorologist to try to get the most accurate information. I’m assuming our weather call is going to happen tomorrow morning. And, that will give us better information.”

Shoveling safety tips

As picturesque as the snow looks, shoveling it can significantly strain the heart, potentially leading to a heart attack in some people.

Related video: How to protect yourself while shoveling snow

Ask Dr. Nandi: Tips to protect yourself while shoveling snow

While shoveling can be a good workout, it is not safe for everyone. Why is that? Well first of all, if you’re leading a sedentary life — sitting on the couch a lot and not doing much exercise — then digging, lifting and moving heavy snow can strain your cardiovascular system.

For safe shoveling, here is some advice:



Warm up and stretch before you head outside. This will loosen joints and increase blood flow to the muscles.

Try to push the snow instead of lifting. If lifting is necessary, use a small shovel and lift with your legs, not your back.

Always take it easy, don't overdo it. Be sure to take breaks to avoid exhaustion.

Watch for signs of heart trouble. Symptoms include chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, rapid heartbeat, irregular heart rhythms or a cold sweat.

If you experience any warning signs, stop immediately. If they don’t go away shortly after, call 911.