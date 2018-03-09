Everything you need to know for the Detroit St. Patrick's Day parade

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Even though St. Patrick's Day is a week away, the festivities have begun.

More than 150,000 people are expected to descend on Detroit Sunday for the 60th Annual Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Corktown Race.

So here’s everything you need to know before heading to the party...

Weather:



Plan to dress warm as the sun will be out, but the temps will be low -- with a high of 39 -- plus the wind chills will make it feel even colder. Get weather updates on WXYZ.com before heading out.

Also, don’t forget about Daylight Savings Time, which starts at 2 a.m. March 11 – so set your alarms accordingly.

First up, Corktown Races

When: Race begins at 10 A.M.

Where: Michigan Central Station at Michigan Avenue and Vernor Hwy.

Additional Info: The annual Corktown run has become one of the largest 5KM races in Michigan, with thousands of participants attending each year.

Followed by, Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: 12:30 P.M. and is expected to last about 2 hours

Where: The parade starts at the Irish Plaza on 6th street near Michigan Avenue in Corktown and goes down Michigan Avenue to 14th street

Parking: Parking can be tough in the area as there are no structures. However, plan to park near Michigan Ave. since most of the main road will be blocked off. Paid parking lots will be available nearby so plan to come as early as possible.

Expert Tip: The best viewing area is along Michigan Avenue from 6th Ave. and Rosa Parks Blvd.

Additional Info: The parade is the oldest, continuous ethnic parade in Detroit.