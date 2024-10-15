Everything you need to know from last night's Senate debate on 7, & reaction from voters

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — We now have less than three weeks until voters take to the polls. In one last push to appeal to voters, the two candidates running for Michigan's U.S. Senate Seat, went head-to-head right here on 7.

WATCH: The highlights of WXYZ-TV's Michigan U.S. Senate debate between Rogers, Slotkin

You can watch the full debate below

WATCH: Full WXYZ-TV's Michigan U.S. Senate debate between Mike Rogers & Elissa Slotkin

Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin and Republican former Representative Mike Rogers tried to address issues that matter the most to Michigan voters in hopes of winning your vote. They tackled a wide range of topics, including electric vehicles, social security, the economy, immigration and abortion.

​Both Rep. Slotkin and Former Rep. Rogers say they feel like they let voters know who they are, and where they stand on issues impacting their daily lives, and voters we talked to at a watch party say that, if they weren’t decided before the debate, they are now.

Oliver Yu, an undecided voter in the Michigan us senate race before sitting down at Zalman's on Woodward, now knows who’s got his vote.

"Actually, the whole debate I ended up hearing more than I thought," Yu told us. "For me I'm leaning more towards Rogers, for what I'm looking for, that's kind of who I want to vote for.

Oliver said as a business owner, former rep Roger’s stances on the economy and immigration are what tipped the scales. The former rep, echoing his debate responses in a post-contest interview.

"What we’ve got to do is become energy-independent. Keep that money in our economy," Rogers said. "​Then you got to cut regulation. Let businesses do what they got to do. EV mandates is a great example. Get out of the way of the car companies they’re going to build a car people want to buy and we’ll get to a better environment I promise."

Kirsten Douglass saying her vote for current Rep. Elissa Slotkin, further solidified after watching 7 News Detroit’s U.S. Senate debate.

"I thought that she was prepared with the facts and figures that backed her statements," Douglass said. "​They did cover education, we have a teacher shortage. We don’t have competitive teacher rates."

​Kirsten adding she’d like to see more of a plan to fund education in Michigan.

One area, crucial to Michigan voters, where both slotkin and rogers had some overlap is the conflict in Palestine, with both saying a ceasefire needs to happen and hostages need to be released, both also pointing to Iran as a contributing factor.

"The newer factor that’s changing all the calculations on this is Iran," Rep. Slotkin said. "Iran has been shooting ballistic missiles against the state of Israel. Everyone has the right to go after any country that firing ballistic missiles at another country."

"we must re-contain Iran," Rogers said. "I think we can get a ceasefire but the hostages have to be released. Period. Pure and simple it’s been too long

Voters saying both candidates laid everything out on the table.

"At this point if anyone says they don't know who they're voting for, I mean, come on," said another voter we talked to.

