Ex-boyfriend charged with Ashley Elkins' murder, blood found in his bathroom: police

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The disappearance of Ashley Elkins is now a murder case. On Friday, a Macomb County judge charged her ex-boyfriend, Deandre Booker, with murder.

Roseville police said Elkins was last seen Jan. 2. The 30-year-old mother of two was a Warren resident.

Previous coverage: Ex-boyfriend of Ashley Elkins set to face first-degree murder charge

Ex-boyfriend of Ashley Elkins set to face first-degree murder charge

A detective read an affidavit to the judge tasked with deciding whether to authorize the arrest warrant.

"We conducted a search warrant on the residence and ultimately found what we believed to be a large crime scene with a substantial amount of blood in the bathroom. DNA did, in fact, confirm that the blood belonged to the victim," the detective read.

Moments later, the judge brought 32-year-old Booker forward to be arraigned via video.

She asked him: "Do you know what the charges are and the new information?"

Booker replied: "No, I don't."

Booker, who's already in jail on a charge of lying to police, maintained his expression as the judge read all four new counts.

"Sir, you are charged with count one homicide murder, first-degree premeditated," the judge said.

The other three charges are tampering with evidence, mutilation of dead body and concealing the death of an individual.

A motive hasn't been revealed.

Maurice Morton, Elkin's uncle, told news media, "We can't really speak to those details. We've said in the past that they had broken up back in September, and we've made it clear that we can't speak motive. I can't get in the mind of a murderer, of a psychotic killer."

Elkins' loved ones gathered alongside authorities after the hearing. As this case moves forward, Morton said the family wants the public to know Elkins was a loving mother snatched away from her 7- and 10-year-old boys.

"They're having nightmares. The youngest doesn't quite comprehend this and what's going on, and so it's going to take a village to wrap around them and support them," Morton said.

Previous coverage: Ashley Elkin's family hopes for murder charges as landfill search ends

Ashley Elkin's family hopes for murder charges as landfill search ends

7 News Detroit sat down with Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin. He said Booker acted alone and that while Elkins' remains weren't found during the weeklong landfill search, there are items from the landfill still being processed.

He said the blood evidence from Booker's apartment is the start.

"And there's more evidence that we have that has not been released," Berlin said.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said he's seen four murder cases with "no body" lead to "total convictions" in the past 40 years within the county.

"These cases are put together by the totality of the evidence, the statements, the digital evidence that's provided and because people come forward even during the investigation may offer more testimony," Lucido explained.

Booker is due back in court Wednesday Feb. 5 for his probable cause conference.

Family has set up a trust fund for Elkins' children. If you'd like to contribute, visit their fundraiser page.