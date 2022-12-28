Ex-Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell to be arraigned in court Wednesday

(WXYZ) — In an intense stand-off with Auburn Hills Police, 26-year-old Jayru Campbell has scissors in one hand and his two-year-old daughter in the other.

"Let's do it, my boy. Self-defense. Come on," he says in a Facebook Live video. "I'm stabbing anything come to this [sic] bro. Trust me, anything."

It happened on Christmas day as Campbell was entering the Havenwyck Mental Health Hospital allegedly attempting to get someone out.

Instead, he got himself locked up.

"I get locked up bro. On god, [sic] I'm going crazy," he says on Facebook. "Not about to hold me. I'm not going bro."

Campbell is currently at the Oakland County jail facing assault with deadly weapon charges and fourth-degree child abuse.

It’s a hard fall from grace for Campbell who at one point people considered to be the comeback kid.

The Cass Tech quarterback stood out and had offers from schools like Michigan State and Notre Dame, but he was arrested for slamming a school security officer and assaulting his girlfriend. Years later he was bettering himself becoming a quarterback at Ferris State University, but today it appears that Campbell's troubles persist.

Campbell is expected to be arraigned this afternoon at a courthouse in Rochester Hills.