Ex-Detroit police sergeant led 'double life' as serial rapist, prosecutor says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A former Detroit police sergeant who spent nearly 30 years on the force allegedly led a double life as an officer and a serial rapist, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Benjamin Wagner, 68, is now facing charges in five separate sexual assaults of girls and women between the ages of 15 and 23 from 1999 and 2003 in Northwest Detroit.

Pitt County North Carolina

The details were laid out at a press conference on Thursday by Worthy, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison, as well as other prosecutors and police officers.

"The deplorable fact in this case is that the person we are charging has led a double life as a law enforcement officer and serial rapist," Worthy said.

See the entire press conference from the prosecutor's office in the video below

Prosecutors announce charges against ex-DPD sergeant who was allegedly a serial rapist

According to Worthy, Wagner "utilized isolation and force, armed with a handgun," and threatened the girls' lives as he sexually assaulted them.

These cases stem from the nearly 11,000 sex assault kits from 1984-2009 that were found in a warehouse in 2009.

According to the prosecutor's office, Wagner was employed by the Detroit Police Department from 1989 until he retired in 2017. He then moved to Greenville, N.C. and that's where he was arrested. Police said he was taken into custody on Tuesday, March 17, and is expected to be back in Detroit next week to face charges.

Wagner reportedly worked in both the 10th and 2nd precincts, as well as investigative operations, tactical services, commercial auto theft unit and more, where he received several awards and commendations.

In all, Wagner is facing 14 separate charges in the five cases. Five counts of kidnapping, eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Worthy is asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Wagner to report it to the Detroit Police Sex Crimes Unit by calling 313-593-1950

The breakdown of the charges and cases are below.

Case 1 - Nov. 10, 1999

Prosecutors say a 17-year-old took a bus to a bus stop near the home of a friend in the area of Chalfont and Mark Twain on the city's northwest side.

According to Worthy, Wagner reportedly approached her, pointed a gun at her, ordered her from the scene and sexually assaulted her.

He's charged with one count of kidnapping and three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in this case.

Case 2 - Jan. 31, 2000

Prosecutors say a 23-year-old woman left her home to walk to a store in the 184000 block of Wyoming. When she was walking, Wagner repotedly walked toward her, pointed a gun at her, ordered her from the scene and sexually assaulted her.

In this case, he's charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Case 3 - Sept. 28, 2000

According to prosecutors, a 15-year-old girl was on her way to school and walking to the bus in the 19800 block of Florence when Wagner grabbed her arm, put a gun in her face and moved her from the scene, assaulting her.

In that case, he's facing charges of kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Case 4 - Nov. 19, 2000

In this case, prosecutors say a 20-year-old woman was walking to a friend's house in the 8500 block of W. McNichols when Wagner walked past her, attacked her from behind and put a gun to her back. He then moved her to another area and sexually assaulted her.

He's charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Case 5 - April 15, 2003

Prosecutors say a 16-year-old girl was walking to catch a bus to school in the 19000 block of Ferguson when Wagner approached her, had a handgun and removed her from the scene, raping her.

He's charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the prosecutor's office, despite having a firearm in all the alleged sexual assaults, there are no felony firearm charges because of Michigan's statute of limitations.