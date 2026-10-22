Ex-employee pleads guilty to stealing & selling unreleased Eminem music from Ferndale studio

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A former sound engineer of Detroit rapper Eminem is has pleaded guilty to a federal charge for allegedly stealing and selling unreleased music that was later leaked on the internet.

Joseph Strange, 46, from Holly, was charged last year with criminal infringement of a copyright and interstate transportation of stolen goods. On Oct. 22, 2026, the feds say he pleaded guilty to criminal infringement of copyright.

Watch below: Original story when the charges were filed

Ex-employee charged with stealing & selling unreleased Eminem music from Ferndale studio

“Our republic is built on the right to property,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. for the Eastern District of Michigan. “We will protect that right by punishing criminals who steal the physical or intellectual property of Americans.”

Prosecutors say that Strange allegedly stole unreleased music created by Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, and sold it on the internet.

He's set to be sentenced in January 2027 and faces up to five years in prison.

Earlier in January, Billboard reported that Eminem's longtime spokesperson has spoken out against the songs that were released from Eminem's vault over the past few weeks.

"These leaked songs were studio efforts never meant for public consumption … demos, experiments and ideas that are dated and not relevant so many years later,” spokesperson Dennis Dennehy told Billboard. “The latest in a line of unfinished material released against artists’ will and without their permission."

Dennehy also released the following statement to 7 News Detroit:

Eminem and his team are very appreciative of the efforts by the FBI Detroit bureau for its thorough investigation which led to the charges against Joe Strange. The significant damage caused by a trusted employee to Eminem's artistic legacy and creative integrity cannot be overstated, let alone the enormous financial losses incurred by the many creators and collaborators that deserve protection for their decades of work. We will continue to take any and all steps necessary to protect Eminem's art and will stop at nothing to do so.



According to prosecutors, the FBI received a tip in mid-January from employees of Eminem's studio in Ferndale who discovered the unreleased music on the internet. They also found an image of a list of music he created but not released, and realized that the image was taken directly from a hard drive.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court said the employees of the studio told FBI agents that the music is stored on hard drives not accessible to the internet, and that those hard drives are password protected and stored in a safe when not in use.

Joseph Strange reportedly worked for Eminem from 2007 through 2021, and employees say only four people had access to the hard drives – three sound engineers, Joseph Strange, Mike Strange and Tony Campana, and manager John Fischer.

According to the criminal complaint, Eminem contacted a business associate in the United Kingdom for assistance – Fred Nasser, known by his stage name Fredwreck. Fredwreck posted a social media post warning fans about the leaked music, and then a fan reportedly contacted Nasser about the leaks and provided screenshots of a chat between the tipster and a person using the name "Doja Rat."

It's alleged "Doja Rat" purchased the songs from Joseph Strange, and reportedly paid about $50,000 for the music.

Employees conducted a review of the hard drives at the Ferndale studio after they learned of the leak, and on one hard drive, they found the exact listing of songs that were posted on the internet. The hard drive had been in storage and had not been accessed in several years.

During an investigation and a review of the log, files were removed after the attachment of an external hard drive on Oct. 16, 2019 and Jan. 16, 2020, while Joseph Strange was employed at the studio.

According to prosecutors, "Doja Rat" was later identified as a person in Ontario, Canada, who worked with a group to purchase songs from Strange. They reportedly paid $50,000 in Bitcoin for the music over the course of six months for the music. "Doja Rat" told prosecutors he believes someone in the group made the music public on the internet.

The criminal complaint also lists others who purchased the music and allegedly paid Joseph Strange.

On Jan. 28, 2025, FBI agents searched Joseph Strange's home and found numerous original hand-written lyric sheets and notes from Eminem inside a safe, a VHS tape with unreleased music and more.

Agents also found hard drives, and one of those hard drives identified approximately 12,000 audio files, some of Eminem's music and some of the artists who were working with Eminem.