Ex-Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco gets 3 months in prison in corruption case

(WXYZ) — Disgraced former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco today was sentenced to three months in prison and then two years of supervised release after that in connection to a federal corruption probe.

Marrocco will start serving his prison sentence starting on June 15.

Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion in April of 2016. As part of a plea deal, he admitted to withholding county permits from businessmen who refused to make campaign donations.

Marrocco, 73, left office in 2016, after serving since 1993.

His case is part of a larger corruption probe in Macomb County that’s led to 23 convictions.

