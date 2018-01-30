Ex-Michigan State assistant basketball coach: 'I never physically assaulted a woman'

(WXYZ) - Former Michigan State University assistant basketball coach Travis Walton addressed the sexual assault allegations made against him.

Walton said he never physically assaulted a woman at an East Lansing establishment.

"While conversing with her, and without notice or provocation, she threw a drink at me, and I subsequently left the establishment," he said.

He said he'd never been charged with sexual assault, and his encounters with the woman were more than just a single occasion.

"My actions with her were always consensual," he said.

According to a recent ESPN report, Walton allegedly struck a woman at a bar in 2010.

He is currently on administrative leave from his position as an assistant coach with the Agua Caliente Clippers.

Read his full statement below.