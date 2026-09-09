Ex-nurse Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios sexual assault trial: Witnesses testify Wednesday

DETROIT — A victim took the stand Wednesday in the criminal trial against Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, a former nurse accused of sexually assaulting a patient at Sinai Grace Hospital.

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Ex-nurse Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios sexual assault trial

To protect the alleged victim's identity, 7 News Detroit was not inside the courtroom during her testimony. However, 7 News Detroit was present when members of the Sinai Grace Hospital security team and a Detroit Police officer testified.

Figueroa-Berrios, 47, is accused of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old female patient at Sinai Grace Hospital in August 2025. This is one of eight criminal cases he faces.

WXYZ Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios

Officer Evelyn Hodakoski with the Sinai Grace security team recalled speaking to two victims on the same day who reported alleged sexual assaults by a nurse.

WXYZ Evelyn Hodakoski, Officer, Sinai Grace

According to Hodakoski, one victim told her she reported the alleged assault to another nurse before coming to the officer.

Defense attorney Tiffany Howell then cross-examined Hodakoski, asking her about the hospital system.

"Would you risk your job to protect Sinai Grace?" Howell said.

Security footage from inside the hospital was also shown, depicting the alleged victim and what appears to be a nurse walking in a hallway. A Detroit Police officer testified about the moment she met with the alleged victim after she was discharged from the hospital.

Sinai-Grace Hospital provided a statement saying:

"Sinai-Grace Hospital prioritizes the safety of our patients. We take all allegations involving patient care seriously and acted appropriately when concerns were brought to our attention including notification of law enforcement, with whom we are cooperating. Because this matter is currently in litigation, we cannot comment further on the allegations or legal proceedings. Federal privacy laws restrict us from sharing patient-specific information."

A doctor, nurse, and other key witnesses are expected to testify Thursday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

