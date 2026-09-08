Former Sinai Grace Hospital nurse on trial for sexual assault of patient in Detroit

DETROIT — A former Detroit hospital nurse is on trial, accused of sexually assaulting a female patient at Sinai Grace Hospital — one of eight criminal cases he faces.

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47, is standing trial for the alleged sexual assault of a 26-year-old female patient at Sinai Grace Hospital in August of 2025. He's charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elisabeth Moore called Figueroa-Berrios a "wolf in sheep's clothing" during her opening statement.

"He saw exactly what he could do and get away with. He selected her. He knew that she was intoxicated. He helps her to the bathroom and back to bed. He goes into her room and out of her room multiple times with no one else around, and when he does that, he sexually assaults her."

Since 7 News Detroit first broke the story of rape allegations against Figueroa-Berrios last year, he has been charged with sexually assaulting eight women — most of them patients at Sinai Grace Hospital where he worked. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office alleges the crimes took place between December of 2021 and August of 2025.

More than a dozen women have also filed civil lawsuits against Figueroa-Berrios alleging he sexually assaulted them.

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Defense attorney Tiffany Howell argued there are inconsistencies in the alleged victim's account of the allegations.

"When she first reports the alleged sexual misconduct, she out of her own mouth said that she woke up after being intoxicated at 5 a.m. as she always does, and I believe she's gonna tell you that it was nighttime and that's when she says the sexual misconduct happened. But the evidence is going to show that my client wasn't even at work at 5 a.m."

The trial is set to continue Wednesday. Over the course of the trial, the jury will hear from hospital staffers, police, and the alleged victim herself.

Sinai-Grace Hospital provided a statement saying:

"Sinai-Grace Hospital prioritizes the safety of our patients. We take all allegations involving patient care seriously and acted appropriately when concerns were brought to our attention including notification of law enforcement, with whom we are cooperating. Because this matter is currently in litigation, we cannot comment further on the allegations or legal proceedings. Federal privacy laws restrict us from sharing patient-specific information."

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