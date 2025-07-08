Ex-substitute convicted of sexually assaulting 3 young students gets 10-15 years in prison

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A former substitute teacher who was convicted of sexually assaulting elementary school girls was sentenced on Tuesday.

Timothy Daugherty, 61, was given 10-15 years in prison. The judge blasted him for a lack of remorse and not taking accountability.

“You took advantage of those kids without worrying someone would notice it. In the sneakiest, slimiest way possible. You touched them while they sat on your lap. How disgusting is that. How disgusting are you," Judge Yasmine Poles said ahead of the sentencing.

“My daughter had suffered tremendously and the entire family. Numerous families have suffered. Stomach, headaches and body aches, trying to get out of going to school. I made her go. The guilt I feel for making her go and face her monster," one of the victims' mothers said during the hearing.

Daugherty was convicted of six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with numerous victims who were 10 years old and younger.

“Timothy Daugherty used an elementary school as his hunting ground for assaults. Once I learned what happened to my daughter I allowed her to stay home many times. I didn’t know how else to help her, her grades dropped. She didn’t sleep well. To this day she wakes up with nightmares," the mother said.

As a former substitute at Spring Mills Elementary in the Huron Valley School District, Daugherty was reported by female students who experienced inappropriate contact.

His defense attorney said that while incarcerated, Daugherty has "expressed sincere devastation over what has occurred."

Prosecutors pushed back, saying the breach of trust cannot be overstated.

“You did what you could when you had the opportunity to. Your conduct was predatory and you did break the public trust," Poles said.

"He doesn’t take responsibility. He’s just mad he got caught," a parent said.

The investigation started in April, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said, and a group of parents reached out to 7 News Detroit with their concerns.

In May during a school board meeting, parents brought their concerns to the district. At the time, Daugherty had been pulled from the classroom, but it wasn't until September when he was officially charged with six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

