Excitement builds as Detroit Grand Prix starts this weekend; we checked out the track

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A part of Downtown Detroit has been turned into a race track for the Detroit Grand Prix. The big event starts on Friday.

“It’s great to be back in Detroit, it’s been a busy week, just came off our biggest race of the year, the Indianapolis 500 and we come to do a great season race here in Detroit,” Penske IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden said.

Newgarden is one of the race car drivers who will be competing in the Grand Prix. He just won the Indy 500.

“Winning the Indy 500, it’s a great honor,” said Newgarden.

Newgarden says he is looking forward to racing downtown this weekend.

In the past, the Grand Prix was held on Belle Isle.

Newgarden walked me through what some of the major differences are when it comes to the track downtown versus Belle Isle.

“Belle Isle probably had a little more flow to it, it was a really pretty track, I actually enjoyed it a lot coming around the fountain you had more high speed section,” said Newgarden. “This track, it looks simple on a map, but it’s really complex to drive, there’s a lot of hair pins, hair pins are really technical corners, it’s funny, the slowest corners on the track are the most difficult to get right.”

I got a chance to experience what the downtown track was like. I took a ride around the track with a professional driver on Thursday.

VIDEO: Watch as reporter Tiarra Braddock does a hot lap ride-along on the Grand Prix circuit:

VIDEO: Reporter Tiarra Braddock does a hot lap ride-along on the Grand Prix circuit

While you won’t be able to sit in the passenger seat during the races, there are plenty of other sections where you can watch them.

Grand Prix President Michael Montri says they expect a huge crowd downtown.

“Sunday, our reserve grandstands are already sold out, we still have our rooftops available, so still plenty of areas to watch the race on Sunday so come on down, 50% is open for free should be a great day,” said Montri.

Meanwhile, Newgarden says Detroit is one of his favorite cities to race in.



“Detroit is all about the community, we have a lot of volunteers that come out here, I think over 1,000 volunteers work this event and I feel the community aspect in Detroit more than anything else we go,” said Newgarden.

There will be Detroit Grand Prix events going on through Sunday.