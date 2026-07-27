Excitement builds as the Gordie Howe Bridge set to open Monday

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — After years of construction and delays, the Gordie Howe Bridge connecting Detroit to Canada will open to the public Monday at noon.

Construction on the bridge began eight years ago. The opening has been highly anticipated by community members on both sides of the border.

Jamie Buckley, a Ferndale resident who was born and raised in Canada, said he and his mother are eager to make the crossing.

"It's been long enough, we got to get going," Buckley said.

His mother, Karen Buckley, has watched the bridge take shape over the years.

"I'm really looking forward to it because I've been watching it be built and then the delays and I'm thrilled it's going to finally be open," Karen Buckley said.

WXYZ Jamie and Karen Buckley

While, the bridge will be open to cars and trucks Monday, the pedestrian and bike path will open Aug. 5.

Marshall Stevens, a Rochester resident, said he is already planning to walk across once the path opens.

"I'm so excited to walk over the bridge and walk back and go get some snacks from Canada," Stevens said.

WXYZ Marshall Stevens

Here is what drivers need to know before using the bridge:

Passenger vehicles will pay a standard toll of $5.75 per crossing.

Commercial trucks, oversized vehicles and larger passenger vehicles will pay a standard $8.75 per axle.

The bridge has 6 traffic lanes, with 3 going in each direction.

The speed limit on the bridge is 35 miles per hour.

Florida Golden, a Detroit resident, said she sees the bridge as a landmark achievement.

"I think it's a beautiful bridge and I think it's going to make a great, successful transport between two countries," Golden said.

Michigan State Police Lt. Ty Howard urged drivers to stay alert and patient on opening day.

"We expect everyone in the public to obey the posted speed signs, whatever you do, don't stop on the bridge, I know it's a historic moment, people want to take pictures, whatever you do, do not stop on the bridge, do not get out of your vehicles," Howard said.

WXYZ Lt. Ty Howard

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