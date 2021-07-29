Exonerated men, heartbroken families fight for justice for those 'wrongfully convicted'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "It's been a struggle, you know, to sit up here and try to convince people of my innocence," said Clyde Jordan, a prison in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Jordan is serving a life sentence for First Degree Murder of a man in 1993, but it's a crime he has always maintained he did not commit.

Jordan says exculpatory evidence that would have led to him being found guilty, or not even charged with the murder, was suppressed at trial - including ballistic evidence and testimony from the Detroit Police officer Jordan says would have supported a neighbor's testimony that Jordan was bleeding heavily on his porch when they heard another series of gunshots.

The officer was never called to the stand to testify that not only did the neighbor confirm a second series of shots fired but the neighbor's relatives, two women in their sixties, did as well.

Clyde maintains that evidence was intentionally withheld by the lead detective in the case. In a separate homicide case, according to the Wayne County Conviction Integrity Unit, that same detective was also accused of threatening witnesses in a separate case that ultimately resulted in that man being exonerated.

"They twisted the facts of what actually took place and made it their own reality," Jordan told 7 Action News from prison.

Jordan believes his only hope of being released from prison after 28 years lies with the Wayne County Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU).

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy created the unit in 2018 so that they could investigate claims of innocence.

Since 2018, the unit has determined that nearly 30 prisoners were wrongfully convicted and they worked with Worthy to petition the courts for their release.

Clyde's sister, April Jordan, has been his right hand on the outside, delivering paperwork and seeking any avenue for help.

"I've been fighting this with him since he been locked up," April said. "I'm ready for him to come home."

April says the fight to help free her brother can, at times, be depressing, knowing she doesn't have the money, the right connections, or anyone who will even listen.

"Not having the funds, not knowing the right roads to go down, you know, not knowing who to talk to," she said. "You know, it really hurts."

