Exotic deer escape Monroe County zoo after fence was intentionally cut, owner says

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to determine if someone sabotaged the fence at a small zoo, which allowed over a dozen exotic deer to escape.

This happened at the Indian Creek Zoo, a private zoo in Bedford Township. The owner said he’s concerned for the safety of all his animals after he says someone cut through the fence and let his deer out.

Because of this, owner Joe Garvercik says the zoo is closed for the season.

The fallow deer are not native to Michigan and are used to human contact but not the perils of traffic and surviving on their own.

"We're just a private zoo with a couple 100 animals," Garvercik said. "We're getting reports and going to every house we can."

Watch video of the deer running in a neighboring yard below:

Garvercik is looking for 14 exotic deer that escaped overnight. After seeing neighbors’ posts on social media, we joined him for the search.

"I just don't need a deer out in the road and somebody gets hurt, you know, some young kid or old person," Garvercik said.

Taylor Merritt, the zoo manager, says she found the herd in a neighbor's yard.

"So, these deer come from Asia. They're a little flighty. They like to prance around like little antelopes. Our deer are super friendly because they get fed by people all the time," Merritt said.

Now the concern is how they got out. Garvercik believes the fence was cut intentionally.

"Somebody physically cut it,” Garvercik said. “Don't know who did it but somebody did and it's pretty sad."

The Monroe County deputies confirmed the fence was compromised and are investigating.

"It's pretty sad, you know, that people would do this. And what's so crazy, we know because it's a high tensile deer fence. You can't even hardly cut it," Garvercik said.

In 2022, the zoo was fined after an animal welfare investigation prompted by PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Garvercik believes the escape is connected to animal activists.

We reached out to PETA, which said it denies putting any animal in harm's way. PETA released the following statement:

Run, deer, run! It comes as no surprise that these deer would want to flee from Indian Creek Zoo given this facility’s disturbing history of animal welfare violations, including allowing sick deer to suffer without adequate veterinary care. PETA hopes these deer aren’t going from the frying pan to the fire and if they are recaptured, they are sent to a reputable facility that will keep them safe and give them the care they deserve.



-PETA Foundation Senior Director of Captive Wildlife Debbie Metzler

Zookeepers say they'll be reviewing security camera footage as they continue trying to lure the deer back where they belong.

"They're all tame deer, so it's just not fair for them in the wild," Garvercik said.

