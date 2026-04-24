Expert foragers share their top secrets for finding rare morel mushrooms hidden in the Michigan woods

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Morel mushrooms are a rare, coveted springtime delicacy, but finding them takes skill, patience, and a little bit of luck.



At a secret location in Livingston County, experienced hunters demonstrated what it takes to track down these exclusive treasures. Morels are only found for a brief window of time throughout the season.

WXYZ Morel mushroom hunting

Karen Chouinard has been hunting mushrooms since she was 5 years old.

"They are where you think they’ll be and where you think they won’t be," Chouinard said. "We start imagining what it feels like to feel the first pop of a mushroom when you pull them off."

WXYZ Karen Chouinard

Morels tend to be found on the ground near dead or dying elm trees.

"When Elm tree leaves are the size of mouse's ears," Chouinard said. "We’re not out here finding carrots. We’re finding something that’s truly a delicacy."

Serena Anzaloni is an amateur hunter who has been hunting for three years.

WXYZ Serena Anzaloni

"I just reached out to Karen and was like, 'teach me the ways!'" Anzaloni said. "I just get down really low and I just scan the ground."

Hunters use bags full of holes to collect their mushrooms.

"So the spores will drop and produce more mushrooms," Chouinard said.

Terry Jacob is a retired forester who has been hunting for more than 50 years.

"Be patient, be observant," Jacob said.

She also warned that while some mushroom species are edible, others are not.

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Mushroom hunters can be very secretive about their locations. When I went on Facebook looking for help, users were hesitant to share, with Jenny suggesting there aren't any morels in Michigan at all.

WXYZ Facebook chatter

"We’re all just individuals trying to get them before the rest does," Chouinard said.

However, Jacob is willing to share her finds with others.

"They go, you’re going to share these with us, I go, ‘Yeah! That’s why I found them!’" Jacob said.

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