Exploring the possible future of Oakland Community College's Highland Lakes campus

(WXYZ) — Outside of an education, people come to Oakland Community College's Highland Lakes campus for nature, often to walk their dogs.

“Different people walking different trails," said Nick Vrotchinksi.

These days Vrotchinksi walks alone after his dog passed away recently — and while Dinger is no longer by his side, he still has the memories of walking in the area.

“This is our happy place," he said.

And his happy place is up for sale. In 2023, OCC announced its Highland campus is shutting down in the fall 2026.

Oakland County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Ward tells me residents started calling his office as a result.

So, like Vrotchinksi's cherished memories, they're hoping the land can be preserved.

“The college announced over the summer, their plans to seek a rezoning to have a housing development back here. So, there was a sense of urgency to put in an offer and make the last best chance here to save this property and preserve it for the public," said Ward.

Ward said the county made an offer of $4.4 million to buy the northern part of the campus and some land owned by the school district.

"Have not heard back from either the district or the college yet," said Ward.

7 News Detroit has followed the OCC Highland campus story from the beginning.

Related Story: Community helping decide future of OCC's Highland Lakes campus

Community helping decide future of OCC's Highland Lakes Campus

As it stands now, Waterford Township voters agreed to buy the southern portion of the property with plans to turn a building into its community center.

I had met with residents who had hoped for that.

Also in March of 2024, I met with OCC Chancellor Peter Provenzano, who said a deal with the township was favorable.

Today the rest of the property still isn't officially listed for sale.

Provenzano says the board will carefully consider all proposals it receives.

Chris Bunch, the executive director of Six Rivers Land Conservancy, is offering assistance to the county to keep the land out of the hands of housing developers.

I asked him what the community could lose.

"Well, the community loses huge assets. I mean, not only the historical connection to the property, which is all about culture, but where we’re most concerned is the ecological outputs, right? So one of the things we say is, asphalt is the last crop so all these trees, all of the meadows, all of the wetlands that are providing oxygen and habitat and water quality benefits — all of those things will be greatly compromised if this property is converted," said Bunch.

Steve Klein, president of Conservation of Waterford Lands, said he's considering his family's future.

“It’s the voters who lose their housing value if we overdevelop," said Klein.

The college’s timeframe to make a decision on whether to accept the county’s offer isn’t forever. The county set a deadline of March 31.

