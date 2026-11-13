Explosion levels vacant Warren home listed for sale, leaving neighbors shaken, SUV totaled

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A powerful house explosion rocked a south Warren neighborhood late Thursday night, with the force of the blast felt several blocks away.

The explosion happened on Hendricks near Elroy, leaving a home in ruins and neighbors shaken. Debris was scattered across the street, damaging several nearby homes.

Watch the full story from Warren reporter Peter Maxwell in the video below

House explosion levels vacant South Warren home listed for sale, leaving neighbors shaken and SUV totaled

"It rocked my house man," said Gary, a south Warren resident.

Richard Gach lives across the street and had just parked his SUV out in front of his house moments before the blast.

"I was in the kitchen and outside of my vision I seen like a boom like a big flame and that was it. It was just loud and it was kind of devastating," Gach said.

With his SUV now totaled, Gach said he's thankful nobody was seriously injured.

"I am glad nobody was inside of it," Gach said.

Video obtained by 7 News Detroit shows fire crews on scene putting out the flames.

"Fire crews immediately responded within about three minutes," said Skip McAdams, Warren fire commissioner.

On Friday, fire investigators were on scene along with Consumers Energy, sifting through the debris and starting their investigation. I spoke with McAdams about what may have caused the explosion.

"That is the primary area of investigation as no one was living in the home at this time and explosions are normally caused or usually caused by a gas leak of some sort," McAdams said.

The home was listed for sale, and no one was inside when it exploded. But a showing was scheduled there. I spoke with the real estate agent and a potential buyer who was considering making this house their own.

"This looks like somebody demolished it to me," said Abe Brooks, a real estate agent.

"If we were to be in that house like our life would have been over with and this is really a big sign from god and I think that," said Hendrietta Davis, a potential buyer.

McAdams said investigators will continue working to determine the exact cause of the blast.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

